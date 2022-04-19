  • Home >
Much-loved Kathryn retires after 30 years at St Laserian’s NS

Monday, April 18, 2022

Kathryn Julian (left), who is retiring after 30 years as secretary at St Laserian’s School, Carlow, receives a presentation of Nicholas Moss Pottery from Nicola on behalf of the school staff
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Julie and Katie make a presentation of a memory book to Kathryn

Principal Rachel Dolan and student Eileen present a bouquet of flowers to Kathryn

Eimear and Cian make a presentation of a gift voucher to Kathryn

Kathryn Julian (centre) with the principals she has worked with during her time as school secretary in St Laserian’s: current principal Rachel Dolan (left) and past principals Aileen Broderick, Deirdre Nolan and Sonia Gibbons

By Suzanne Pender

ST Laserian’s NS, Carlow said goodbye to a much-loved school secretary recently following an admirable 30 years at the school. Kathryn Julian has worked in St Laserian’s for three decades, becoming an integral part of the growth of the school over this time.

Kathryn always held a great interest in and a wonderful relationship with all students, welcoming them into her office on messages, delighted to hear their news. She was also a wonderful support to teachers, SNAs, ancillary staff, bus escorts and, in particular, to the four principals she worked with over her 30 years.

Kathryn worked closely with the many companies and state bodies which support and work with the school, and she will be greatly missed by everyone.

At her final day in St Laserian’s, the whole school community gathered outside in the sunshine to bid Kathryn a fond farewell. Words of appreciation were offered by principal Rachel Dolan and by Mary Ahern, a teacher at the school, who both acknowledged the huge role that Kathryn played in the life of the school community.

Everyone joined in the singing, with music by Padraig Comerford, Yvonne Bolton and Maria Maguire, while school nurse Miriam O’Connor recited a retirement poem.

Kathryn was presented with gifts from the staff and the students, including books of photos to remember everyone. Refreshments were served afterwards, including a beautiful cake to mark the occasion.

All at St Laserian’s NS would like to wish Kathryn a wonderful retirement.

 

