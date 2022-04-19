Vigil pays tribute to murdered Sligo men

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW gathered in solidarity at the weekend to remember the lives of Sligo men Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee found dead in their own homes last week.

A poignant vigil in their memory was held at Carlow’s Liberty Tree on Saturday evening in response to the shock and sadness their deaths have evoked all over the country and organised by Carlow Pride Festival.

“It feels like it could have been any of us … Michael and Aidan looked like any of us, they looked like they could have been our friends,” reflected John Paul Payne of Carlow Pride Festival.

“The vigil was well attend and went really well; it was an opportunity for people to pay their respects to Michael and Aidan and to show our support to their families in Sligo and to show them we are with you.

John Paul added that the vigil offered all the opportunity to “step out of fear and into the real world”.

“Everyone there had their own reasons for being there and we had an awful lot of young people there and a lot of grandparents with their grandkids,” said John Paul.

During the vigil there was poetry from Patrick Mitchell and a moment’s silence was observed, while many people made their own supportive signs.

While it’s been an incredibly difficult week for Ireland’s LGBTQ community, John Paul believes that overall Carlow and Ireland remains a supportive place to live.

“We’ve been on this journey ourselves for quite a while now and when we decided to organise Pride, we were worried how people would react to us, but the response has been overwhelmingly positive, so maybe the fear was inside ourselves,” says John Paul.

“I think Carlow is a great place to be. Like everywhere, it’s not without its problems, but there are an awful lot of people here to support you and who are on your side.

“I know I’m a bit older now, but I think for young people there are always things that frighten or worry them as life happens around them, but overall, it’s a much, much better place to be now,” he added.

In a show of hope at the end of the vigil, Carlow Pride Festival announced the return of Carlow Pride in 2022, which is scheduled for Sunday 10 July.