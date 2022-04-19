What the regional papers say: ‘Motorway madness’ and record hospital waiting lists

Stories covered by Ireland’s regional newspapers this week include a “deadly” decision to turn off lighting at motorway junctions, a “horror” crash on a major road, and record waiting lists at a university hospital.

The Carlow Nationalist leads with the decision by Transport Infrastructure Ireland to remove “excessive lighting” on the motorway network. Local councillors have called the move “deadly dangerous” and “absolutely lethal”.

“Nobody cares for the carers” says The Kildare Nationalist on its front page, as it focuses on the challenges facing a mother caring for a child with severe intellectual disabilities.

The paper also covers the 100th anniversary of An Garda Síochána in the county. A re-enactment of the handover from the Royal Irish Constabulary took place in Kildare town on Saturday.



The Laois Nationalist reports on a controversial plan by the HSE to relocate vulnerable residents from a mental health centre in Rathdowney. Residents are set to move to a new centre 70km away in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

A road collision on Easter Sunday that left five people injured is the lead story for The Waterford News and Star. A Coast Guard helicopter and an air ambulance attended the scene on the N25 near Ballyduff Lower/Kilmeaden.

One of the men murdered in Sligo town last week is fondly remembered on the front of The Roscommon Herald. The funeral of Aidan Moffitt, who was originally from Lisacul, Co Roscommon, took place on Monday.

The Western People reports on the record waiting lists at Mayo University Hospital. More than 16,000 people are awaiting inpatient and outpatient appointments at the hospital – equivalent to one in every eight people in the county.