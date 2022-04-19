Woman dies after accident during camogie match in Co Galway

A young woman has died following a tragic accident at a camogie match in Co Galway.

Gardaí said they were called to an incident on Monday and a woman was later taken to University Hospital Galway.

The woman who died was a member of Athenry Camogie Club.

Speaking to Newstalk, local councillor Shelly Hertich Quinn said the community is in shock.

“Deep, deep sadness and lot of shock in Athenry today after the tragic incident at the game in Athenry yesterday,” Ms Shelly said.

“Our heartfelt sympathies are with the family as they deal with this awful, awful tragedy.”

A statement posted on Sylane Hurling & Camogie Club’s Facebook page said: “All in Sylane Hurling & Camogie Club would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Kate Moran, Athenry.

“Our sympathies extend also to Athenry Camogie Club, Athenry Senior Management & Panel and all in Galway Camogie at this very sad time

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam uasal.

“As a mark of respect to Kate and her family, Galway Camogie have postponed all Adult and Juvenile games this week, to be rescheduled at a later day.”