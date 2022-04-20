By Suzanne Pender

VUNERABLE Carlow people are living in “illegal” bedsits in appalling conditions yet landlords are still being paid by Carlow County Council, it has been claimed.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace expressed her “absolute shock” at the conditions some Carlow RAS tenants are living in, describing them as nothing more than bedsits which, she pointed out, were made illegal in 2008.

“These are dreadful conditions that vulnerable people are living in. I was talking to one man placed in temporary accommodation 11 years ago … it’s absolutely shocking to see what’s going on,” cllr Wallace stated at last week’s council meeting.

The People Before Profit councillor said that vulnerable local people, often with addiction or mental health issues, were being “shoved into” these types of substandard accommodations and asked council officials “when will they be moved out and put into proper homes?” She expressed her absolute abhorrence at the council’s practice of using public money to pay private landlords for what she called “illegal” accommodation.

Cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan took exception to suggestions that council staff would treat or use language like that about people when securing accommodation for them.

Cllr Wallace was also highly critical of director of services for housing Michael Brennan and senior executive officer Brian O’Donovan for not addressing this issue immediately, when she contacted them earlier that week. This suggestion was utterly refuted by Mr Brennan, who said: “I tried to contact you twice over the weekend and I can assure you, cllr Wallace, that myself and Brian O’Donovan do get back to calls.”

However, cllr Wallace was not accepting his explanation, stating she had “no indication” that anything was done and had “heard nothing since”.

Cllr Wallace called on the council to take legal action against landlords engaged in the practice of renting such properties and demanded a “more detailed response” on the issue from officials.

Mr Brennan replied that he would “get Brian to meet you” and insisted that “any accommodation must be up to private rental standards”.