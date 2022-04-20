Crisis management team set up to help Ukrainian refugees

By Suzanne Pender

CO Carlow is “actively playing its part” in response to the serious humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

At last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council, chief executive Kathleen Holohan outlined the county’s enormous efforts in recent weeks in response to the refugee crisis, stating that Carlow County Council was “actively engaged”, establishing a Community Response Forum and co-ordinating with the various agencies, voluntary and state, in sourcing accommodation and meeting the needs of Ukrainians arriving into the county.

She said that a crisis management team had been established in the county, while the local authority was also working with International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) to identify premises within Co Carlow for accommodation for those in immediate need.

Ms Holohan confirmed that on St Patrick’s weekend accommodation was arranged for Ukrainian refugees in Co Carlow at short notice, while on Thursday 8 April Ballon Community Centre was established as a residential centre for refugees. She thanked the people of Ballon for their immediate response and ongoing support.

Ms Holohan said that, to date, the local authority has welcomed 180 people to Carlow, but acknowledged that more Ukrainians have arrived and are staying locally with family members or friends.

“It’s very much an evolving situation,” she stated. “It can change within a day, but I want to assure the members and the public that we are willing to do what is asked of us. There are a lot of groups, organisations and individuals supporting refugees and I would like to thank them.”

She also acknowledged the work of directors of services Padraig O’Gorman and Michael Brennan, who have led the response.

Cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan praised the huge work that has been done over the past week by council management, council staff, voluntary groups and other agencies, particularly Carlow County Development Partnership (CCDP) and others.

“I want to assure Ukrainian citizens that they are supported here,” said cllr Phelan, while he also thanked the community of Ballon for their generosity.

Cllr Andrea Dalton said that she had been working in Ballon Community Centre earlier that morning and saw first-hand the “exceptional service” that is being provided. “I know the people there are very grateful and thankful for what is being provided for them,” she said.

Cllr Dalton asked about a time limit for people living in the centre, adding that it was important “no-one is displaced” in an effort to look after Ukrainian refugees. The Fianna Fáil councillor said that from speaking to people at the centre she was aware there is a “huge desire” to get English language classes, and people are “anxious to get working as soon as possible”.

Cllr John Pender asked about the provision of language equipment in local schools to aid the education of Ukrainian children and urged the chief executive to procure these additional resources. Cllr Tommy Kinsella also welcomed the great effort made, adding that several other communities in the county had also been approached in terms of accommodation.

Cllr Andy Gladney reflected on the atrocities the Ukrainian people had suffered, then added: “I wouldn’t have any illusions that this is short term … these people need to be looked after, because Putin is not going to stop.”

Cllr Arthur McDonald praised the response of the Irish government, adding that they have “gone out of their way to support the people of Ukraine”.

Ms Holohan stated that there is no time limit on the use of the Ballon centre, but there was an agreement that it should be “as short as possible. But that depends on IPAS to move people on to more suitable locations. It has also been made very clear to any owner of a property that they cannot displace anyone, be it in hotel accommodation, a B&B or a house,” said Ms Holohan.

She confirmed that ten properties in the county had been identified for examination as potential centres.

Ms Holohan added that English language provisions were being arranged by the ETB, while some people were already in discussions in relation to employment.