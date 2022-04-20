Death notices and funeral announcements

Frank Scully

Green Road, Carlow

Former Band Sergeant in the Band of the Curragh Command. Died aged 86 years on 17th April, 2022 in the tender care of the staff in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Most dearly loved husband of Margaret and father of Clare and Frances. Frank will be remembered with love and affection by his wife and daughters, sons-in-law Ciarán (Cawley) and Nathan (Barnes), his beloved grandchildren Oscar, Lochlann and Muireann. Deeply regretted by his sisters and brother, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends and neighbours.

May the choirs of the Angels lead Frank into paradise.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12noon in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. A private family cremation will follow at a later date.

Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers, can be made to GEMS (the Geriatric Emergency Medicine Service), St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

The funeral Mass may be viewed on

www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com

Elizabeth (Betty) O’Flaherty (née Lawler)

Sutton, Dublin / Carlow

O’Flaherty (née Lawler) Elizabeth (Betty), Sutton and formerly of Carlow. 16th April 2022. Peacefully, in the care of Beaumont Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Gerard. Very sadly missed by her loving children Patrick, Joseph, Noel and Elizabeth, daughters-in-law Tracey, Nuala and Niamh, her adored grandchildren Meagan, Conor, Kevin, Liam, Eoin and Joseph, sister Eileen, brothers Jackie, Denis and Tony, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Friday, 22nd April, from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Baldoyle on Saturday morning for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

A live stream of Betty’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-peter-st-paul

Edward (Eddie) Nolan

Nolan Edward (Eddie) Donabate and formerly of Malahide and Myshall, Co. Carlow. 19th April 2022. Peacefully, in the care of Tara Winthrop Private Clinic. Beloved husband of Deirdre. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, children Brian, Áine and Jane, daughter-in-law Sarah, son-in-law Paul, his much loved grandchildren Kate, Darragh, Aoife, Fred and Molly, sister Bridie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Thursday, 21st April, from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Donabate on Friday morning for 11am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

A live stream of Eddie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link:

http://www.donabateparish.ie/webcam

May (Mary) Carroll (née O’Neill)

Kilcarry, Clonegal, Wexford, Y21 NV99 / Dunlavin, Wicklow / Clonegal, Carlow

Suddenly, at home. Predeceased by her husband Dan and sisters Nellie and Teresa. Cherished mother of Breda, Mary, Ann, Bernie, Catriona, Johnny, Siobhan and Joe. May will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 19 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May her gentle soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eircode Y21 NV99) with removal at 7.10pm on Wednesday to St. Brigid’s Church, Clonegal, for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.