Funeral to take place for former junior international footballer killed in Limerick

David Raleigh

Soccer and rugby clubs in Limerick are expected gather this Friday to perform guards of honour at the funeral of one of their former stars who was fatally assaulted in Limerick City last week.

Alan Bourke, (48), a native of St Mary’s Park, was found in a collapsed state with serious head injuries, on Colbert Station pedestrian plaza, off Parnell Street, around 10.25pm last Friday night, April 15th.

He was rushed by ambulance from the scene of the attack to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Mr Bourke, a former manager with a tool and machinery hire company, was a rising soccer star in Limerick in the 1990s and capped for the junior Republic of Ireland squad.

A striker with Mungret Regional FC as well as Star Rovers FC, Mr Bourke had also lined out for St Mary’s RFC and Shannon RFC.

His remains will repose at Cross’s Funeral Home, Thursday from 5pm-6.30pm, arriving for 11am requiem mass, Friday, at St Mary’s Church, with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Ongoing investigation

Gardaí have said that “for operational reasons” they will not release the results of a post mortem on Mr Bourke, which was performed by the State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis.

They have also declined to comment on whether they are looking to question one person or a group of people abut the fatal assault.

Appealing for witnesses, a garda spokesman said: “Any person who was in the Parnell Street, Lord Edward Street and Davis Street areas of Limerick (Friday 15th April), between 10pm and 10:40pm, who may have camera footage of the area is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

“Similarly, if any road user was travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.”

“Any person with any information which may be relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

“No arrests have been made at this stage, investigations are ongoing.”

Mr Bourke is pre-deceased by his mother Christina Bourke (Nee Leamy), and is survived by his loving father Mike, sister Diane, brother Barry, and son Matt.