Historic win for girls’ basketball team at Tyndall College, Carlow

WINNING a historic first regional title was the highlight of what has been a great year so far for the Tyndall College under-16 girls’ basketball squad.

Both the U16s and U19s came through their groups with 100% record, but while the U19s bowed out at the semi-final stage, the U16 team went one better, making the final and bringing the first girls’ basketball silverware to the school.

The girls began the year well, comfortably defeating CTI Clonmel and Coláiste Aindriú, Bagenalstown, scoring over 40 points in both games. The most impressive aspect of these victories was the number of different names on the scoresheet, with Holly Broadbery, Claudia Comellas, Chloe Lawler, Eunice Milinganyo, Sky Donnelly, Amy Farrell, Saskia Curran, Iulia Luchianciuc, Isabelle Manuel Moten, Hellen Muthemba and Sophie Styles all contributing to the points tally.

The toughest challenge came in the form of a Kilkenny City VEC team, who were physically strong, technically gifted and well organised. However, Tyndall College won the day thanks to a combination of grit, determination and an ability to change their tactical approach when the pressure was on. A crucial three-pointer from Chloe Lawlor in the fourth quarter proved to be the turning point, and Tyndall took the victory by the smallest of margins.

The path to the final proved to be academic, with a further victory over Gaelcholáiste Phort Láirge in the final group game. Having topped the group with maximum points, Tyndall then brushed aside CBS New Ross in the semi-final.

Avondale Community College were Tyndall’s opponents in the decider, having themselves been very impressive in the group stage. The final was a tense affair. Tyndall made a bright start, leading 8-2 after the first quarter. Despite the fact that Avondale reasserted themselves in the middle part of the game, they were unable to recover from their slow start. Transition year student and team captain Claudia Comellas took charge of proceedings, dropping 17 points in a dominant display.

A first trophy for girls’ basketball in Tyndall College was just reward for the work put in by the team’s coaching group – Jamie Dockery (who now adds a Carlow title to his four Roscommon championships), Aisling O’Neill and Ronagh Lacey. The contribution of Nate Schafer from IT Carlow and the years of work from Alison Carter cannot go unmentioned. Unfortunately, competition rules and Covid restrictions meant that only 12 players could travel to Waterford for the final, but the team had a large panel, with each member playing an important part.

Panel: Claudia Anglano, Saoirse Barry, Holly Broadbery, Erin Byrne, Claudia Comellas, Iria Comellas, Saskia Curran, Claudia del Barrio, Skye Donnelly, Abbie Doyle, Amy Farrell, Moyo Ibikunle, Orla Keating, Cela Lawlor, Chloe Lawlor, Iulia Luchianciuc, Isabelle Manuel, Sofia Manzano, Paula Marquez, Eunice Miliganyo, Hellen Muthemba, Kasey Nolan, Natasha Nyathi, Elizaebete Peksejeva, Anete Perkone, Angela Ramos, Sophie Styles.