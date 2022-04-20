Man (30s) in critical condition following assault in Sligo

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

James Cox

A man, aged in his late 30s, is in critical condition following an assault at Rockwood Parade, Sligo on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to the incident.

Shortly after 6pm, emergency services attended the scene and treated a man (late 30s) for an apparent head injury, and he was removed to Sligo University Hospital.

He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin where his condition is described as critical.

The scene was preserved, and a forensic examination has been conducted.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, along with anyone who was in the area from 5pm to 6.15pm on Tuesday evening.

They are also appealing to anyone with dash cam footage from the location to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on (071) 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

