Man injured in Dublin shooting incident

Muireann Duffy

A man has been injured in a shooting incident in Dublin on Tuesday night.

Gardaí are investigating the incident at a residence in the Pimlico Cottages area of Dublin 8 shortly before midnight.

The injured man, aged in his 30s, was taken to St James’ Hospital where his condition has since been described as stable.

The scene has been persevered pending a technical examination.

A partially burnt out vehicle was also discovered in Clondalkin at approximately 12.15am and is now being examined.

An incident room has been set up in Kevin Street Garda station and anyone with information is asked to contact investigating gardaí on 01-666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

Road users who were travelling in the Pimlico Cottages/Ardee Street area between 11.30pm and midnight on Tuesday are also asked to come forward, particularly those with dash-cam footage.

Gardaí said no arrests have yet been made and investigations into the matter are ongoing.