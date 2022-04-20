Minister inspects Carlow facilities for refugees

MISTER Joe O’Brien was given an up-close view of Carlow’s response to the Ukraine crisis recently. The Green Party minister visited Carlow to meet some of the 200 Ukrainian refugees who are currently living in the county and see the key supports being put in place for them.

Community response forums have been established by Carlow County Council to co-ordinate the provision of assistance and support to the refugees as they are accommodated around the county. And Carlow County Development Partnership is spearheading support efforts on the ground.

Minister O’Brien visited a headquarters hub at the Carlow Older Persons’ Forum along with the Be Kind project at Perry’s, which is providing items for refugees and people in need. Minister O’Brien then visited the Clink Hotel and Carlow College, where up to 70 refugees are currently staying.

The minister also visited Carlow Women’s Aid and the Methodist Church, which has also opened its doors to provide a safe space for meetings, counselling and supports.