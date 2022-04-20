Minister inspects Carlow facilities for refugees

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Joe O’Brien TD Minister of State for Community Development and Charities is shown with Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh (President Carlow College), Sen Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor, Annette Fox (CEO CCDP), staff of Carlow College and County Carlow Development Partnership, Carlow Gardai and Ukrainian refugees during his visit to Carlow. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

MISTER Joe O’Brien was given an up-close view of Carlow’s response to the Ukraine crisis recently. The Green Party minister visited Carlow to meet some of the 200 Ukrainian refugees who are currently living in the county and see the key supports being put in place for them.

Community response forums have been established by Carlow County Council to co-ordinate the provision of assistance and support to the refugees as they are accommodated around the county. And Carlow County Development Partnership is spearheading support efforts on the ground.

Minister O’Brien visited a headquarters hub at the Carlow Older Persons’ Forum along with the Be Kind project at Perry’s, which is providing items for refugees and people in need. Minister O’Brien then visited the Clink Hotel and Carlow College, where up to 70 refugees are currently staying.

The minister also visited Carlow Women’s Aid and the Methodist Church, which has also opened its doors to provide a safe space for meetings, counselling and supports.

Joe O’Brien TD Minister of State for Community Development and Charities speaks with Catherine Wall (Carlow Regional Youth Services), Sen Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor and Annette Fox (CEO CCDP) during his visit to Carlow. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Development programme for Carlow retailers

Wednesday, 20/04/22 - 8:51pm

Historic win for girls’ basketball team at Tyndall College, Carlow

Wednesday, 20/04/22 - 6:21pm

Beat 102-103 presents ground-breaking series on sex and relationships

Wednesday, 20/04/22 - 6:14pm