Passenger numbers in airports still remain 76% below 2019 levels

Although passenger numbers in Irish airports increased in 2021, airport traffic still remains well below pre-pandemic levels, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

In 2021, the number of passengers handled by Irish airports rose by 10 per cent compared with 2020 figures. However, traffic still remained 76 per cent below 2019 levels.

More than 94,000 flights were handled by Ireland’s main airports in 2021, with Dublin Airport accounting for 88 per cent of all flights.

According to the CSO, almost 29 million fewer passengers used Irish airports in 2021 compared with 2019.

Meanwhile, the number of flights to and from Irish airports decreased by 1 per cent in 2021 compared with 2020.

Flights to and from Irish airports in 2021 were 66 per cent lower compared with 2019.

In the last quarter of 2021, passenger numbers remained 47 per cent lower compared to the same period in 2o19.

Air freight experienced a more significant increase of 16 per cent when compared to 2020 figures.

Commenting on the figures, Nele van der Wielen, statistician, said: “The figures continue to show a significant decline in international travel during 2021 compared to pre-Covid-19 travel figures, but an increase compared with 2020.

“In 2021, nine out of every ten passengers (92 per cent) on international flights were travelling to or from Europe.

“Within Europe, the United Kingdom and Spain were the most popular routes. Outside of Europe the most popular routes were to or from the United States of America.”

London-Heathrow and Amsterdam-Schiphol were the most popular routes for passengers for Dublin Airport in 2021.

Meanwhile, in Cork Airport, London-Heathrow and London-Stansted were the most popular routes.