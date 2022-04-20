Top names lined up for Graiguecullen novena

THE Papal Nuncio to Ireland, ploughing queen Anna May McHugh and broadcaster Carol Coleman are just some of the guest speakers lined up for this year’s novena in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen.

The 17th Novena to our Lady of Perpetual Help will take place over nine Monday nights, beginning on Monday 25 April in St Clare’s. As the last two novenas took place online, this year sees the return of guest speakers to St Clare’s and the congregation can gather again.

The theme for this year’s novena is ‘You are not alone’ and the invited guest speakers include Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Papal Nuncio to Ireland (25 April); Jessica Wade, Tiglin evening service manager and outreach worker (2 May); Andrea Hayes, broadcaster and writer (9 May); Carlow native and Bishop of Achonry Paul Dempsey (16 May); Michael Kelly, editor of the ***Irish Catholic*** newspaper (23 May); Anna May McHugh, managing director of the National Ploughing Association (30 May); Jim Deeds, pastoral worker, author and poet (6 June); Martina Lehane Sheehan, author, psychotherapist and spiritual director (13 June); and Carole Coleman, journalist and RTÉ presenter (20 June).

In previous years, up to 1,000 people attended the Novena and many have spoken about the support and peace they received, not only during the Mass and prayers but also from listening to more than 150 different speakers talking about their own experience of faith since the novena began. People have placed special requests for prayers into the petition boxes in St Clare’s Church and the power of so many people praying for their requests has bestowed many blessings and hope. Petitions can also be emailed to [email protected]

On the first night on Monday 25 April, Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Papal Nuncio to Ireland, will open the novena, which begins with the Rosary at 7.10pm, followed by Mass and novena prayers at 7.30pm. Beautiful choirs will perform every night ,led by parish youth minister Cathriona Kelly and, of course, the Poor Clare Sisters, who recite the Rosary.