Warm tributes to Bishop Michael Burrows

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

 

By Suzanne Pender

TRIBUTES were paid to Rt Rev Michael Burrows at last week’s council meeting, as he leaves his Church of Ireland Diocese of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory to take up appointment as the Bishop of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe.

Rev Burrows has served as Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory, which encompasses Co Carlow, since 2006.

Cllr John Pender paid tribute to Rev Burrows and wished him well in his new appointment, while cllr Ken Murnane said Rev Burrows was “instrumental” in establishing and promoting the link between Carlow and St Willibrord.

Cllr William Paton also thanked Bishop Burrows for his “16 years of pastoral care in the diocese” and wished him well in his new appointment.

 

By
