Ballymoon Castle awarded €6.6k for remedial work

By Elizabeth Lee

BALLYMOON Castle near Bagenalstown, Co Carlow was awarded €6,609 by the Department of Heritage and Electoral Reform.

Minister of state Malcolm Noonan announced the award of grants for a wide range of archaeological heritage projects under the department’s Community Monuments Fund for 2022. Building on the impact of the scheme in 2021 – under which €4.2 million was granted to 139 projects – this year, 128 projects are being supported with an investment of €6 million.

The core objective of the Community Monuments Fund is to support the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites. It contains a number of different measures aimed at enabling conservation works to be carried out on archaeological monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support, encouraging access to these structures and improving their presentation and building resilience to enable them to withstand the effects of climate change.

Some of the measures to be carried out include emergency conservation repair works, masonry repair, the development of conservation management plans, access infrastructure and installation of interpretation signage. It also includes social media projects aimed at disseminating knowledge of Ireland’s archaeological heritage.