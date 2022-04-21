Carlow people invited to host Tea Day for Alzheimer Society

Carlow people are being urged to host a Tea Day in aid of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI).

The ASI along with their ambassadors, RTÉ stars Dáithí Ó Sé, and Sinead are appealing to people to hold an event mark Alzheimer’s Tea Day Comeback year on Thursday 5 May.

An estimated 735 people live with dementia in Carlow, and each year more than 11,000 people develop the disease across the country – at least 30 people every day.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Alzheimer’s Tea Day was held online in 2020 and 2021. The ASI’s biggest and most important fundraiser is now back after three long years.

Register on teaday.ie and people will be sent an organiser’s toolkit, which includes posters, collection boxes, raffle tickets, and everything you need to make your event a success.