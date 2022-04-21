Celtic Tenors to perform in Rathwood’s big top

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Celtic Tenors with perform with special guest soprano Deirdre Masterson at Rathwood’s Big Top Events Arena on Saturday 7 May at 8pm.

The group promise a night to remember as their passion shines through in each rendition of beautiful Celtic songs. Comprising Matthew Gilsenan, James Nelson and Daryl Simpson, the Celtic Tenors love performing, especially at home in Ireland.

Special guest on the evening is soprano Deirdre Masterson, a native of Gorey, Co Wexford, who has an extensive background in performance – opera, operetta, recital, concert and recordings to critical acclaim. A founding member of The Irish Sopranos, Deirdre has performed in sell-out tours on both sides of the Atlantic over the last decade.

The event is being organised by Des Willoughby Promotions and the venue is a repurposed circus big top nestled in the trees at Rathwood.

Tickets for the concert are €25, plus booking fee, and can be booked online at www.deswilloughby.com or www.rathwood.com. Tickets will also be available at the door. Doors open at 7pm and the concert starts at 8pm.