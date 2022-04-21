Death notices and funeral arrangements

Thursday, April 21, 2022

Mary Graham (née Kirwan)
Lower Main Street, Borris, Carlow

Pre – deceased by her husband Kevin.

Passed away peacefully after a short illness. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken daughters Linda and Shirlie and her son Kevin, sons – in – law Aaron and Jason, daughter – in – law Helen, her 7 grandchildren Gemma, Aimie, Lee, Chloe, Niamh, Craven and Lexi, brothers Walter and Sonnie, brother – in – law Liam, nieces, nephews, Annie and Catherine, Adrian and Ronan.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home. Borris from 4 pm to 8 pm on Thursday and Friday. Removal at 2pm on Saturday to The Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris for funeral prayers at 2.30 pm followed by burial afterwards.

Breda Byrne (née O’ Keeffe)
The Old Garda Barracks, Paulstown, Kilkenny / Carlow

Peacefully, in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Decision to turn off lights at M9 junctions described as ‘deadly dangerous’

Thursday, 21/04/22 - 2:50pm

Celtic Tenors to perform in Rathwood’s big top

Thursday, 21/04/22 - 12:27pm

Minister inspects Carlow facilities for refugees

Wednesday, 20/04/22 - 8:54pm