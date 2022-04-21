Death notices and funeral arrangements

Mary Graham (née Kirwan)

Lower Main Street, Borris, Carlow

Pre – deceased by her husband Kevin.

Passed away peacefully after a short illness. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken daughters Linda and Shirlie and her son Kevin, sons – in – law Aaron and Jason, daughter – in – law Helen, her 7 grandchildren Gemma, Aimie, Lee, Chloe, Niamh, Craven and Lexi, brothers Walter and Sonnie, brother – in – law Liam, nieces, nephews, Annie and Catherine, Adrian and Ronan.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Joyce’s Funeral Home. Borris from 4 pm to 8 pm on Thursday and Friday. Removal at 2pm on Saturday to The Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris for funeral prayers at 2.30 pm followed by burial afterwards.

Breda Byrne (née O’ Keeffe)

The Old Garda Barracks, Paulstown, Kilkenny / Carlow

Peacefully, in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.