Decision to turn off lights at M9 junctions described as ‘deadly dangerous’

By Suzanne Pender

LIGHTING has been permanently turned off on Co Carlow junctions servicing the M9 motorway, creating what some have described as a “deadly dangerous situation” for local motorists.

As part of an EU energy-efficiency directive, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has been removing what it has described as “excessive lighting” on the motorway and dual carriageway network. Beginning tomorrow (Wednesday), and running on various dates over the next four weeks, sections of the M9 will be temporarily closed to facilitate the removal of the now-redundant lighting columns on the M9 motorway.

“I think the turning-off of the lighting is a bad idea and I would appeal to TII to reconsider. There’s a safety issue there and it’s just deadly dangerous,” said cllr John McDonald at last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council.

Director of services Pádraig O’Gorman stated that it was part of TII national policy to reduce lighting at motorways and confirmed that a risk and safety assessment was carried out by TII.

Cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan urged the director to go back to TII to state that the elected members of Carlow County Council “want those lights switched back on and not to take out those columns”.

Cllr John Cassin described it as “absolutely lethal” and also called for lights to be switched back on.

“It’s a saving of €16,000 out of the TII budget, which is a small amount in the grand scheme of things,” he said.

Referring to the Paulstown M9 junction from Kilkenny to Carlow, cllr Michael Doran said that “turning off any lights to me is dangerous”, expressing fear for motorists “turning off in the dark at 70 miles an hour”.

Cllr John Pender stated that there was a “very strong case” for the lights at M9 junctions to be retained and also criticised how the temporary closure of the junctions next week were described. “They are confusing to most people,” he said.

Cllr Pender also called for an update on the possibility of car parking at the Prumplestown junction. “I counted in excess of 40 cars parked along the side of the road when I passed last week. We were to discuss the possibility of a car park with Kildare,” he stated.

Mr O’Gorman said he would raise concerns about lighting with TII and confirmed that Kildare County Council was examining the possibility of park-and-ride facilities for buses at motorway junctions.

“But our issue is parking for car-pooling; the proposal being examined by Kildare won’t solve the problem we’re looking at,” remarked cllr Cassin.

The temporary closure of slip roads on the M9 will take place from 8am to 8pm on various dates between 20 April and 13 June. Diversion routes will be in place and signposted.