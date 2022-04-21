Family fun day will raise funds for family carers

By Suzanne Pender

FAMILY Carers Ireland Carlow/Kilkenny will hold its first fundraiser of 2022 on bank holiday Monday 2 May in Castleinch Venue, Kilkenny.

The event is Castleinch Vintage Rally and a donation will be made to Family Carers Ireland on the day. A number of raffles will be held during the rally with some fantastic prizes to help Family Carers Ireland raise funds, to allow them to continue to provide free supports and services in the area.

The event will take place from 10am and entry is €5 for adults with no charge for under-16s, which will include free face-painting and bouncy castles. All are encouraged to come along for what promises to be a great day for all the family.