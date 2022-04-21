Mentoring available for Carlow community garden projects

Community Gardens across Carlow can now avail of mentoring to support the development of their groups.

It follows the appointment of Dee Sewell from Greenside Up to the Ru:Rban Project in County Carlow. The mentoring service will work based on two levels, firstly individuals who are involved in community gardens at all levels will have a one-to-one session to discuss concerns , opportunities , challenges, and obstacles in their involvement in development of their community garden which will be complimented by a group report for their community garden which will guide and advise on opportunities for growth.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan welcoming the new project said: “I’m delighted that the Ru:Rban project can offer this practical support to our communities in the form of mentoring as part of their transfer roadmap process and I’d encourage anybody involved in the community garden movement in County Carlow to sign up to this mentoring.”

Cllr Phelan said he was looking forward to welcoming Ru:Rban international partnership to County Carlow which will include delegates from across the project partners.

Trading as Greenside Up, Ms Sewell helps people to garden using organic principles, to consider biodiversity and food waste, and to live more co-sufficient lifestyles with an emphasis on social, community and therapeutic gardening.

Speaking about the project, she said: “I am delighted to be appointed to work on this EU Project and I’m looking forward to working with the individuals and groups on the ground in County Carlow in order to support their development journey”.

Ms Sewell added: “This is a great opportunity for individuals involved in the Community Garden movement in Co Carlow to have a sounding Board and advice on how their involvement in their own project can make a difference”.

The Ru:Rban project builds upon the good practice behind the model of urban gardens in Rome and is now being transferred to EU cities.

Speaking about the benefits of mentoring, Melissa Doyle, EU Project Officer with the Local Enterprise Office said: “Being mentored is one of the most valuable and effective development opportunities you can offer anybody. Having the guidance, encouragement and support of a trusted and experienced mentor can provide a mentee with a broad range of personal and professional benefits, which ultimately lead to improved performance and productivity of our community gardens”. To register click here: https://submit.link/TB