Remembrance service for deceased children

By Suzanne Pender

ST LUKE’S General Hospital, Kilkenny will hold its annual remembrance ceremony on Tuesday 26 April at 7.30pm in St Fiacre’s Church, Loughboy, Kilkenny.

The service is for families who have been bereaved by the death of their child during pregnancy, after birth or in childhood years. St Luke’s warmly invites anyone who has been bereaved recently or long ago.

Parents and families hold their babies and children in loving memory and are never forgotten. This ceremony is a beautiful way for families and staff to reflect and remember them.

During the service, an opportunity will be provided for families to light a candle in memory of their baby or child. St Canice’s choir will also be present.

Refreshments will be served afterwards in the adjoining parish centre, where there will be an opportunity to meet staff from the maternity, special care baby and paediatric unit.

For more information, contact Margaret Ryan on 086 1715465.