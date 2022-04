Road resurfacing works will be carried out on Friday at Kilnock near Ballon.

Local road (L-7110-0) will be undergoing work from 7am to 7pm.

Traffic management and detours will be in place. Motorists are asked to plan their journey accordingly taking into account possible delays and, if feasible, to avoid the area.

Carlow County Council apologises for any inconvenience cause to people who live in the area and aim to reduce disruptions.