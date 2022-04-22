Call for reinterment of the ‘Five Invincibles’

By Suzanne Pender

A MOTION calling for Carlow County Council to support the National Graves Association campaign to have “the Five Invincibles who were executed and buried in a Kilmainham yard reinterred in Glasnevin Cemetery” was supported by all members. Cllr Andy Gladney brought forward the motion to last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council, seconded by cllr John Cassin.

Cllr Charlie Murphy asked that the motion “be widened” to include a call to intensify the search for the remains of those people known as ‘the disappeared’ – namely Columba McVeigh and Joe Lynskey.

Cllr Andy Gladney stated that while he did not disagree with the sentiment of this amendment, he felt it was a separate issue.

“I would support the amendment, but you can only reinterred people when you know where they are buried,” said cllr Arthur McDonald.

Following some debate, cathaoirleach cllr Fintan Phelan ruled that the amended was “not relevant to the motion” and encouraged cllr Murphy to bring the motion to council separately.

Cllr Gladney’s motion was then carried.