Carlow comedian returns for hometown gig tonight

Jason Brennan, left, with Kevin Larney on stage

By Elizabeth Lee

STAND-UP comedians Jason Brennan and Kevin Larney bring their hit live show, Shite Talk: An Irish History Podcast to Scraggs Alley, Carlow tonight at 8pm.

Local man Jason teamed up with Louth native Kevin to create a podcast series that retells Irish history stories. The duo look at some of Ireland’s silliest, strangest or downright dumb tales from the past.

The series quickly become one of Ireland’s most downloaded podcasts and is now placed in the top 1% of worldwide charts. Since February this year, Shite Talk has been on tour with sell-out shows in Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Kilkenny.

The comedy pair will be joined by local comedian Shannon Basso Gaule as they tell the story of Myles Keogh, a Leighlinbridge war hero who fought across Europe and the USA.

To let you know what you’re in for, check out their recent episodes with comedian Des Bishop or award-winning historian Donal Fallon of Three Castles Burning, or the double episode about famed Carlovian-turned Hollywood director William Desmond Taylor. – https://open.spotify.com/episode/6wGbdqVTAt0yoXStagCR2H (link for the Taylor episode)

To book tickets for tonight’s gig, go to

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/shite-talk-an-irish-history-podcast-live-in-carlow-tickets-302888807577

Or simply show up at the door with money in hand!