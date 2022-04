THE Blackstairs Ramblers Hillwalking Club recently made a presentation of €745 to the Friends of St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny. The proceeds came from a sponsored hill walk on 3 April as part of the Climb With Charlie initiative.

One of group’s members was a patient in the stroke unit at St Luke’s some time ago and for that reason they decided that whatever money was raised on Sunday 3 April would be divided between Climb With Charlie and the stroke unit at St Luke’s.