Council refutes ‘inaction’ over High Court order to rebuild former shop

By Suzanne Pender

THE “inaction” in relation to 25 Dublin Street is “sending out a very bad message that Carlow County Council is allowing people to get away with enforcement orders”, suggested one councillor.

Cllr John Cassin raised the matter of the former sweet shop at this month’s meeting of Carlow County Council.

Slaneygio Ltd demolished the building in 2016, but the High Court later ruled that the demolition was unlawful. The company was subsequently instructed to rebuild it and planning permission was granted for its reconstruction in 2019. However, to date no construction has taken place.

“An enforcement by High Court order was made,” stated cllr Cassin, adding that in June 2018 the owners of the site were told to cease its current use and remove the waste.

“Have any documents been sent by the council since or any action taken? It sends out a very, very, bad message to allow people get away with an enforcement order,” added cllr Cassin.

Director of services Michael Rainey stated that the council “could not discuss a live enforcement” but said that cllr Cassin was “misled if you feel the council have been inactive”.

“I am happy to take a phone call from yourself on this matter,” he said to cllr Cassin.