Death notices and funeral arrangements

Breda Byrne (née O’Keeffe),

The Old Garda Barracks, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny/Carlow. (Peacefully) in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her daughter Sinead and her brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, daughters Caroline and Geraldine, son James and their spouses Gregory, Christopher and Ann Marie, she will be sorely missed by her beloved grandchildren, sister Frances, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Breda’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers’ Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, on Saturday afternoon from 2pm to 8pm, followed by removal to her home afterwards. Removal from her home on Sunday afternoon arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown.

House Private Please.

Keith Davidson

Kilkenny Road, Carlow and formerly of Bay Drive East, Huntington, New York, passed away unexpectedly on April 21st, 2022.

Beloved son of Peggy and Ron and cherished brother of Kim.

He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents and sister, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Keith Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.