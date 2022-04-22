Large crowds expected at funeral of camogie player Kate Moran

Olivia Kelleher

Large crowds are expected at the funeral mass this lunchtime of Kate Moran, an NUIG student and camogie player who died on Tuesday after being injured at a senior league game the previous day.

Up to 7,000 people attended a vigil in Athenry, Go Galway on Wednesday evening in memory of Ms Moran who died just days before she was due to celebrate her 21st birthday.

Hundreds of mourners also paid their respects on Thursday night as the third year commerce student lay in repose at her family home in Monivea.

Her funeral mass will take place today at 1pm on Friday at the Church of The Sacred Heart, Ryehill, Monivea. The family home is private this morning.

Father Benny McHale, of St Mary’s Parish in Athenry, yesterday told RTE Radio 1 that he had never seen such a “veil of sorrow” encompass a community.

“I have been a priest for a long time. I have seen lots of tragedy and brokenness. I never saw anything like this. It was almost like a Good Friday darkness came over the whole land. A darkness came over the whole parish, the community and the county. I have never met so many people so taken up with grief and sorrow. “

Memories

RTE GAA correspondent Marty Morrissey also spoke to attendees at the vigil earlier this week, who shared their special memories of the commerce student who was due to turn 21 on May 2nd.

One woman said she would cherish her memory of seeing Ms Moran zipping around town in her Beetle car.

“In the last year she got a Beetle car and it really suited her personality. A lovely white Beetle car. I will never forget that happy, smiley face on the girl. She always had a big huge smile on her face.”

Another man said that it was quite poignant to see the large turnout at the vigil.

“To see the candles lighting at all areas of the pitch. We must of had six or seven thousand people at the vigil. To me that is huge. It speaks words for what was thought of Kate and her family and the Athenry camogie club.”

Ms Moran lived in Glenagloughan, Monivea. She is survived by her parents Cathal and Mary, siblings Thady, Leah and Saoirse, her boyfriend TJ Brennan, grandmothers Bridie Moran and Amelia Murphy, aunts, uncles, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Her requiem mass will be live-streamed on the Abbeyknockmoy Parish Facebook page with burial following at Templemoyle Cemetery, Newcastle, Athenry.

Ms Moran was injured during a senior league camogie game on Monday. She died from her injuries on Tuesday morning at University Hospital in Galway.