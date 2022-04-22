Nationalist Archive: Carlow 30 years ago

The way we were in Carlow. Photographer Karl McDonough digs through the archives from April 1992 to give us a snapshot of life in Co Carlow 30 years ago.
Rathvilly Young at Heart Association (YAHA) won the best float during the local St Patricks Parade in Rathvilly. Included with driver George Snell are Mary McCall, Ian Cole and Marie Kelly all members of the YAHA and sporting their Easter bonnets
Prizes in the Carlow Chamber of Commerce/St Patricks Day parade float competition were presented in the Seven Oaks Hotel. Included are Bríde de Róiste (Gaelscoil), best school school, Niall Broderick (Macra na Feirme), best new entrant Tom Ferritter (Belmount/Seven Oaks), Trevor Gillespie, charirman, St Patricks Day parade committee, Bernie Fenlon (Seven Oaks Hotel overall winners; Anthony Dooley (president, chamber of commerce); Ann Marie Gurhy (Presentation school best bant); Joe Costigan (Telecom) special effort. Also included are supporters of the prizewinners
The Old Leighlin u-13 basketball team which won the Co. Carlow Community Games final (from left) was: Front Alan Brennan, Michael Nevin, Shane Byrne, Patrick Hickey; back David Gahan, John Townsend, David OLeary, Mathew Byrne, Catherine Lawler, Aidan Nolan and Mathew Lynch
St Mullins players who won the Co Carlow Under 12 FC and 14 and 16 camogie titles at a presentation at Dummond Hall