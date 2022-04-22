Short monologue series by Carlow writers to be broadcast on KCLR next week

By Elizabeth Lee

‘WORDS on the air’ is a collection of short monologues for radio by local writers, which broadcasts on KCLR 96FM from 25-28 April at 4.20pm on the Sue Nunn Show.

The collection was produced as part of the Carlow Writer-in-Residence programme, under the direction of writer Marc-Ivan O’Gorman and is a joint initiative between Carlow County Library, Carlow Arts Office and Carlow College.

Thanks to the participation of the Carlow Little Theatre, the writers had their pieces read a selection of their actors, which were recorded by KCLR’s Monica Hayes. The eight pieces will be aired two each day, starting Monday 25 April, and will subsequently be available online at https://soundcloud.com/cleverality.

Carlow-born Marc-Ivan O’Gorman developed the project as part of the dramatic writing course he delivered in Carlow College last autumn, using techniques he learned teaching at The New York Film Academy, The Studio School Los Angeles, and The Gaiety School of Acting, Dublin.

The following is a list of writers, their work and the name of the actor who will be reading the piece on KCLR.

Gabrielle Wolfe – Getting out of bed

Gabrielle is a retired solicitor currently who is writing a memoir of her career in law and her marriage of 38 years through love and adversity. The piece chosen is from a longer monologue on dejection. Getting out of bed is read by Emma O’Brien.

Noreen Moore Murphy Uí Laighin – Churchyard tree

“I have been twice widowed and loved. I live in the beautiful Slieve Bloom Mountains in Co Laois. I wrote this poem during Covid-19 lockdown, outside a dazzling church again, for another anniversary Mass of loved ones. The big tree watches over us as it has done for generations.” Churchyard tree is read by Paul Dunne.

Saoirse Brown – Standing up

“I’ve written this piece in response to personal stories and reports by women who have lived in abusive relationships and for those who are living with abuse. I write poetry, fiction and non-fiction mostly. I’m inspired by nature or topics that move me.”

Standing up is read by Margaret McKenna.

Bernie Jenkins – Avenue 66

“My name is Bernie Jenkins. I work in retail. I love writing and creativity is a wonderful thing. Set in Los Angeles, Avenue 66 is about a young couple finding their way through life. How one moment can change everything. So much hangs in the balance.” Avenue 66 is read by Paul McManus.

Alan O’Dwyer – Not consulted

Alan O’Dwyer is a retired Dublin publican living in Carlow since 1999 and the monologue ponders a mystery of life. Not consulted is read by Fergal Ward.

Nuala Dalton – On the run

Nuala Dalton is a musician and film-maker from Co Carlow. ***Higher ground***, her recent documentary on rural Carlow, screened at many film festivals, including Still Voices, Offline and Craicfest New York, it is currently screening on Ethiopian International Airlines. This is an excerpt of her first writing for radio, it’s the opening scene. ***On the run*** is read by Paul McManus.

Doreena Jennings – No3 Store Street

Doreena’s writing is like a diary, reflecting life’s ever-changing emotional landscape. She has recently finished editing her debut collection of poetry. In this prose poem, Doreena tries to piece together her inner world as she navigates the stark reality of the road ahead. No 3 Store Street is read by Gemma Lawlor

Elaine Meaney – Bindy

Elaine Meaney from Leighlinbridge. Working through stuff. Her monologue, Bindy, is about a hawk and its master. Bindy is read by Christy