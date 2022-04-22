Top performers lined up for comedy gig at Scraggs

By Suzanne Pender

LAUGHS aplenty and the chance to support a really good cause as the comedy show Stand up for Pride comes to Scraggs Alley, Carlow on Saturday 7 May.

Some of Ireland’s finest stand-up comedians and performers are set for a night of laughs and banter, with all proceeds in aid of the Carlow Pride Festival 2022. And if all the hilarity isn’t enough, there’s everybody’s favourite: the raffle, with some great prizes up for grabs.

Stand Up for Pride promises a wild night of fun hosted by local comedian Shannon Basso Gaule. Shannon has recently returned from New Zealand, where he was awarded Best Newcomer by the Comedy Guild in 2020 and was a finalist in Galway’s Show me the Funny comedy competition in 2022.

The headliner for the night is Simon O’Keefe, who has toured all over Ireland with the likes of Neil Delamere, PJ Gallagher and Joanne McNally, including opening for them at Dublin’s prestigious Vicar Street.

A festival regular, he was the first comedian to ever play the Oxegen festival and has featured at the last five Vodafone comedy festivals, not to mention playing all over the UK and even Europe.

Next up is Sinead Walsh, who’s been part of the Irish comedy scene for three years now and is owner and host of The Sunday Rollover. She was a finalist in the 2020 Cherry Comedy Break Out competition and has recently opened for Deirdre O’Kane, Neil Delamere, David O’Doherty and Ross Browne.

Lavender is an alternative horror and glam rock drag queen with a penchant for tacky glamour and all things dark-sided. When it comes to performance style, Lavender likes to explore her darkest ideas without feeling the need to fit any typical drag mould.

Also performing on the night is Allie O’Rourke, who has performed across Ireland, the UK and the USA. She is a co-founder of the Hysteria comedy network, producer and one-third of The post performance pints podcast and the resident MC and founder of Token straight.

Next up is Dublin comedian Alex J Byrne. Alex also creates comedy sketches on Instagram with fellow comedians Jack McKenna and Betsy Speer and in 2020 began hosting his own talk show called Le chats, which sees him speak with comedians, actors and musicians from around the world.

Last, but not least on the bill, is Brian O’Toole, a comedian from Carlow who’s been doing comedy for the last few years, gigging all over Ireland and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He has a podcast called Brian and James f**k each other and he could “definitely play in the NBA if he wanted to”.

Tickers at just €10 are now on sale through Eventbrite. If people can’t make it on the night, they can also donate through the Eventbrite page.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stand-up-for-pride-tickets-323536565577?utm_source=eventbrite&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=post_publish&utm_content=shortLinkNewEmail