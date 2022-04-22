What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday’s front pages are dominated by the decision by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to freeze the assets of the Kinahan crime gang.

The Irish Times leads with the Kinahan story along with a piece on mass graves near Mariupol as the Russian offensive in the east of Ukraine continues.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on Ukrainian refugees arriving in Cork, along with the Kinahan assets freeze.

People who take in Ukrainian refugees could receive a payment of €400 per month, the Irish Independent reports.

The Echo leads with a story on 80 social housing units the Peter McVerry Trust will build in Cork.

The Irish Sun leads with ‘The Long Dubai’, while the Irish Daily Star proclaims: ‘Kiss your assets Dubai’.

The Irish Mirror also leads with the Kinahan story.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that checks on the homes of people who have offered to take in Ukrainian refugees have been halted to speed up the process.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph reports that the majority of civil servants are still working from home.

 

Britain’s front pages focus on MPs agreeing to instigate a probe into whether Boris Johnson lied to Parliament over Downing Street parties.

The Independent and The Daily Telegraph report the prime minister is braced for further questions about what he knew about alleged lockdown gatherings in No 10 after MPs ordered a third investigation into the partygate affair.

The Times, i and Daily Mirror all say the vote signalled a “revolt” from Tory rebels, with The Guardian calling it a “day of humiliation” for Mr Johnson.

Metro tells the prime minister “The gig is up” while the Daily Mail asks: “How long can the partygate farce go on?”

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports No 10 is preparing new legislation that will give ministers powers to “rip up” the post-Brexit deal governing trade in Northern Ireland.

British scientists have uncovered a “treasure trove” of genetic clues which could aid in the treatment of cancer, according to the Daily Express.

The Sun carries an image of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family back at home after the loss of his newborn son.

And the Daily Star leads with fallout from Piers Morgan’s interview with Donald Trump.

