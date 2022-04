Carlow County Council received two applications between 15-22 April.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Carlow

Padraig & Sharon Cawley Rose Park wish to demolish a dwelling house and storage shed, the construction of three single storey with built-in roof space dwellings at Glendale Avenue, Carlow.

Garryhill

Nicole Foley wishes to construct a two-storey dwelling detached garage at Knockclonagad, Garryhill.