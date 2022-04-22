Woman (30s) seriously assaulted in wooded area of Dublin

Friday, April 22, 2022

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a woman aged in her early 30s was seriously assaulted in a wooded area of Dublin.

The incident occurred in a wooded area at Mill Lane, Dublin 15 on March 18th.

Mill Lane is a roadway which leads from Blanchardstown village to James Connolly Memorial Hospital.

Gardaí believe that there were a number of pedestrians in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm on the day in question who may have witnessed the incident.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who has any information to make contact with the investigation team at Cabra Garda station on 01 666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Domestic violence refuge in Wexford secures €5 million funding

Friday, 22/04/22 - 11:41am

Large crowds expected at funeral of camogie player Kate Moran

Friday, 22/04/22 - 11:19am

Gardaí make 184 arrests for drink- and drug- driving over Easter weekend

Friday, 22/04/22 - 11:14am