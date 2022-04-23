Alyson Nelson: Hundreds gather at vigil for murdered Co Antrim woman

By Rebecca Black, PA

A vigil has taken place in memory of a woman killed in Co Antrim last week.

Alyson Nelson (64) was found stabbed at a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead last Saturday.

A man has appeared in court charged with a new offence of murder aggravated by reason of causing domestic abuse over her death.

Large crowd this evening at the vigil in memory of Alyson Nelson who was killed last week in Whitehead. White ribbons tied to the railings to show support for #EndViolenceAgainstWomen pic.twitter.com/9fQQSQYorJ — Danny Donnelly (@DannyDonnelly1) April 23, 2022

On Saturday, an estimated 300 people took part in a vigil for Ms Nelson in Whitehead.

White ribbons were tied to railings on the sea front in her memory.

During the vigil, a statement was read from Ms Nelson’s family, in which they said she had been “robbed of her life under the cruellest of circumstances”.