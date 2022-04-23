Calls for cross on Eagle Hill to be reinstalled



By Elizabeth Lee

CALLS have been made for a cross to be re-erected on Eagle Hill, Hacketstown, after it was blown down by high winds in recent months.

The cross, which was lit up and was visible for miles around, marked Hackestown on the map for travellers at night. After the structure was blown down, it became the focus of a float in this year’s Easter parade in the village. Boland’s Bar created a float that featured several people re-erecting the cross on the hill, calling for it to be reinstated. The float was so popular that it won first prize on the day.

At last week’s meeting of Tullow Municipal District meeting, cllr John Pender asked town manager Michael Brennan to investigate if it was possible for the cross to be reinstalled.

He said that the cross was “very high and exposed” and was “flapping in the wind for years before it blew down”.

“It was part of the landscape for years,” cllr Pender pointed out. “It dominated the landscape and could be seen from seven counties.”

He added that the land on Eagle Hill where the cross had been is in private ownership and asked Mr Brennan if there was a grant that could go towards the cost of putting it back up.

“A lot of people would like to see it back,” cllr Pender concluded.

Mr Brennan said that he would look into the matter.