Death notices and funeral arrangements

Tom Roche

Ballyedmond, Hacketstown, Carlow

On 2nd April 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family; Beloved husband of the late Mary, brother of the late Jack and father-in-law of the late Gillian. Sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters Paddy, John, Tom, Willie, Lizzie, Maggie, Mary and Richard, sisters Kathleen, Breda, Stella and Margo, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tom rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode R93 KX85) from 2pm until 8pm on Saturday (April 23rd). House private thereafter, please. Funeral arriving to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown, on Sunday Morning for 11am Requiem Mass, after which he will be laid to rest in Hacketstown Cemetery. Tom’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE Guidelines.

Jack Kelly

70 Pairc Mhuire, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow 22nd April 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Doreen, and much loved father to his sons Padraig, Martin, John, Paul, Peter, Liam and daughters Dolores, Siobhan, Samantha and Mary. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Jimmy, Mickey, Paddy, Tommy, Billy and his sisters Mary (Barry) and Lucy (Barcoe), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May Jack Rest In Peace

Reposing at Cushen’s Funeral Home from 12pm until 8pm on Sunday 24th April 2022. Removal on Monday morning from his residence to arrive at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. For those who wish to attend but cannot, Jack’s funeral service can be viewed using the following link http://www.bagenalstownparish.ie/. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Jack’s family can do so by using the condolence link below.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny

House strictly private