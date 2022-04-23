Elizabeth Kavanagh celebrates her 100th birthday

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Photo: Thomas Nolan Photography

Elizabeth Kavanagh from Broughillstown, Rathvilly, who celebrated her milestone birthday in Germaine’s of Baltinglass, pictured with her son Phil

Elizabeth Kavanagh with her son Phil, sister Bridget and James Fitzpatrick

Elizabeth with neighbours Brian and Ann Doyle and Patricia McCall

Elizabeth with Mgr John McEvoy and Fr Ger Ahern

Cllr John Pender presents Elizabeth Kavanagh with the president’s cheque

Elizabeth Kavanagh with Frances Shirley Hopkins

Elizabeth with her daughter Sheila Casey and son-in-law Bill Casey

