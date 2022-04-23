Follow me up to Carlow is back after two-year break  



MC John Candy welcoming the audience

l

Nicky Kealy performing

The committee of Carlow County Hospice attending the Follow Me Up to Carlow concert

By Charlie Keegan

THE Follow me up to Carlow concert series in aid of the Carlow County Hospice is up and running following two years of restrictions caused by Covid-19. The popular event brought out the crowds to the ballroom of the Seven Oaks Hotel on Friday night, 1 April, with patrons being treated to three hours of top-class musical entertainment.

John Candy was MC and was his usual irrepressible self, keeping things moving smoothly with his line of jokes, stories and recitations.

The concert got going with some rousing oldies from Rathvilly’s own Mary Darcy, who got the audience clapping their hands and tapping their feet to her well-chosen choice of songs. And if Mary represents the experienced side of the entertainment business, she was followed by a young singer at the other end of the music scale. Nicola Nolan from Kilconnor, Fenagh was the Rising Star performer. A pupil at Presentation De la Salle College in Bagenalstown, Nicola’s sang I dreamed a dream from Les Misérables. Nicola’s sweet, melodic voice marks her down as a future singing star.

The final act of programme’s first half featured vocalist Nickie Kealy, who put in a powerful performance, which earned him a standing ovation. Nickie sang The fields of Athenry, noting the recent passing of its composer Pete St John. He also sang Noreen Bawn, a tragic song about emigration, and a number he has recorded.

The crowd drew breath at the interval, when patrons purchased tickets which, like all monies raised on the night, go the Carlow County Hospice movement. There was also words of thanks and congratulations to all concerned from hospice chairperson Paul Doogue.

The second half of the show featured two outstanding singers and musicians, the brother and sister team of Keith and Lorraine McDonald from Athlone. The McDonalds came on board when Paddy Cole was unable to participate in Carlow due to illness.

The singing and musical talent of Keith and Lorraine meant that the ‘second half’ simply flew by. They treated their audience to hits from the 1950s and 1960s. Their performance was highlighted by a wonderful duet rendition of Oh, Mein Papa, the 1953 chart-topping number for the English trumpet player Eddie Calvert, known in the business as The Man with the Golden Trumpet.

With Keith on trumpet and Lorraine playing concert flute, it was a splendid duet which, no doubt, brought back memories for those of more mature age in the audience. Keith on trumpet provided an excellent rendition of Cherry Blossom, another hit from the same era, which topped the charts for Calvert in 1955.

The McDonalds provided a lovely selection of songs from the 1950s and 1960s, including the hits of a number of Irish singing stars – Dickie Rock, Joe Dolan and The Royal Showband.

Great credit is due to Ollie Hennessy, musical director for the concert series. Ollie assembled a wonderfully talented backing group in Neville Lloyd, who plays lead guitar with the Frank Colohan Group, fiddle player and guitarist Tony Fitzgibbon, who has played fiddle for Van Morrison, and Des Lacey on drums.