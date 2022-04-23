Furniture store creates 15 jobs in Carlow town

The crew at the new EZ Living shop in Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

EZ Living Interiors has opened a new shop in Carlow town and created 15 new jobs in the process. The furniture providers at Four Lakes Retail Park on the Dublin Road opened their doors to the public for this first time on Thursday.

Since its launch in 1988, EZ Living Interiors has brought style and comfort to Irish homes, while always keeping value at the fore. An Irish, family-owned business run by Caroline, James and Gavin White, the local outlet is the company’s 15th store in Ireland.

The Carlow shop is one of the chain’s biggest yet – at 20,000 sq ft – with an entire range of furniture and home accessories on display. The shop also runs a consultancy service, where customers can book an interior design consultation with EZ Living’s expert team.

On display are 60 sofa suites, 30 bedroom ranges, 30 dining sets, a garden furniture display and a collection of home décor curated to complement every interior and lifestyle.

The company’s service also includes delivery by a newly-expanded fleet of 30 trucks which transports goods to homes throughout the country each day.

The store is just one kilometre from Carlow town centre, is conveniently accessible from the M9 motorway and has plenty of free parking.