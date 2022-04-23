In pictures: Ed Sheeran kicks off world tour at Croke Park

Musician Ed Sheeran kicked off his latest world tour in Croke Park on Saturday evening.

Tens of thousands of fans descended on the capital as the Dublin stadium hosted its first major gigs since 2019.

Limerick artist Denise Chaila and English singer Maisie Peters opened the concert as supporting acts.

Sheeran is set to perform at Croke Park again on Sunday night. He will then travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on April 28th and 29th, Limerick on May 5th and 6th, and Belfast on May 12th and 13th.

Michelle O'Herlihy and Cleo Pitcher Farrell enjoying the concert.

