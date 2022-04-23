Land swap would pave the way for new housing and link road in Tullow 

LOCAL representatives in Tullow have urged council officials to act on a proposal for a land swap deal that would see a link road being built from the Dublin Road to the Shillelaghn Road and new housing being developed.

Cllr John Pender raised the matter at the April meeting of Tullow Municipal District, when he said it was “an ideal opportunity for the council to build a ring road and for the developer to build new housing”. He expressed concern that the matter hadn’t been followed up by council officials.

Cllr William Paton agreed with cllr Pender and urged town manager Michael Brennan to act on the matter as soon as possible.

Mr Brennan said that he would do so.