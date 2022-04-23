Larry was a loving family man who could turn his hand to anything

By Charlie Keegan

LARRY Whelan was a very special man. There was a profound sense of sadness in the community at the passing of Larry, who died suddenly and unexpectedly at 65 years of age on Thursday 24 February.

A native of Dunlavin, Co Wicklow, Larry was one of 13 children to James and Margaret (née Keatley) Whelan. He grew up on their farm in Ballylaffin, Dunlavin, where his love of animals and the outdoors was formed in the foothills of Co Wicklow.

At the tender age of 15, Larry joined the ESB as an apprentice, where he began his 40-year career as an electrician. Most of that time was spent in Kildare and West Wicklow, where he loved helping people and was always happy to oblige. And while his official career was in the ESB, his true passion was farming.

Larry had a love for all animals. He loved nothing more than nursing a weak animal back to health and giving it a new lease of life. Striking a deal when buying and selling sheep, horses or dogs was a given with Larry. Haggling over the price of sheep was part of the fun, but he would always seal the deal with a lucky penny.

His love of animals and the land was ever-present as he cared for the environment as much as the animals, planting trees, creating habitat for birds and bees and ensuring the next generation would reap the rewards of his work. He often commented when planting a tree that he was doing it for the next generation to enjoy.

Although a native of Wicklow, Larry settled in Kildare after he married his wife Sheila in 1986, whom he met while working in the ESB. They bought an old schoolhouse in Crookstown, which began a lifelong project, where they spent many years lovingly restoring and creating a family home for their four children. He was at his happiest at home with his family, enjoying the many animals they cared for together.

Larry was in his element when working on projects in the house or garden and in recent years during his retirement he got to enjoy developing his garden, including the addition of chickens, ducks, turkeys and peacocks. He liked nothing better than to show visitors the many aspects of his garden, including the dogs, chickens and horses.

Larry was an active member of every community he was a part of. This began in Dunlavin, where he was an enthusiastic member of the GAA and supporter of the Imaal Hall. He worked tirelessly on many community projects throughout the years. He held posts as chairperson of both the hurling and camogie clubs, the community complex, and ran many a field day, craft fair or concert with great success. He was a leader and supporter of parish events and was always on hand to support a worthy cause.

Multi-talented Larry could turn his hand to wiring, plumbing, woodwork, baking, maintenance, life coach, animal carer and a natural father and best friend. He was a kind, caring, generous and loving father and husband, who lived his life to serve others. He had no regrets and always lived life to the full.

Larry will be sadly missed by all he touched in his life, including the animals in his loving care. He was beloved husband and soulmate of Sheila, much-loved and devoted father and best friend to Larry, Laura, Dan and Richard.

Larry will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughter, granddaughter Evie, son-in-law Stephen, daughters-in-law Sophie and Shannan, sisters Lucy Mooney, Margaret Lynott, Breda Walsh, Majella O’Malley and Colette Byrne, brothers James, Willie, Ger and Eddie.

Larry was predeceased by his parents James and Margaret, sister Maureen and brothers Pat and Thomas.

He will be remembered fondly by his wide circle of friends.

A gentle life, a gentle way, a gentleman.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.