Man in court charged with robbing Limerick fatal assault victim

Gordon Deegan

A 35-year-old man has appeared in court charged with robbing cans of alcohol and a bicycle from Alan Bourke in Limerick city on April 15th, the day on which Mr Bourke was found with serious injuries from which he subsequently died.

At a special sitting of Ennis District Court, Garda Dean Landers told the court that Mark Ryan of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick made “no reply” in response to charge at 1.35pm on Saturday afternoon.

Mark Ryan is charged with robbing Alan Bourke of cans of alcohol valued at €10 and a pedal cycle valued at €150 at Parnell Street, Limerick city on April 15th.

Garda Landers told the court that Mr Ryan was arrested at his home at 8.40pm on April 22nd and taken to Roxboro Road Garda station in Limerick city.

Solicitor for Mr Ryan, John Herbert, told Judge Mary Cashin that there would be no application for bail and that Mr Ryan could be remanded in custody to appear before Limerick District Court on Tuesday.

Mr Herbert asked that Mr Ryan be produced in court for the execution of a number of district court warrants.

Mr Herbert said: “It is our intention to deal with those matters on Tuesday.”

On the night of Friday, April 15th, Alan Bourke (48) from St Mary’s Park in Limerick, was found seriously injured on the forecourt outside Colbert train station on Parnell Street in Limerick and he later died in hospital.

The father of one was buried on Friday, April 22nd. He was remembered for his “great sporting life”, during which he played soccer and rugby for Ireland at junior level.

In court, Mr Herbert asked that he be assigned legal aid for Mr Ryan after telling Judge Cashin that he is a suitable candidate as he is an unemployed man.

Judge Cashin granted legal aid and remanded Mr Ryan in custody and ordered that Mr Ryan be produced in Limerick District Court for Tuesday.

Gardaí said on Saturday that a second man, also aged in his 30s, arrested in relation to the investigation into the fatal assault of Mr Bourke is still being detained at Henry Street Garda station.