Pro-Russian graffiti at Dark Hedges ‘completely at odds with local community’

Pro-Russian graffiti on one of Ireland’s most recognisable roads has been slammed as “completely at odds” with the local community.

It appeared at the Dark Hedges, a route in Co Antrim which was made famous worldwide after being featured in Game Of Thrones.

The incident comes as a number of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their country have started to arrive in Northern Ireland.

DUP North Antrim Assembly candidate Mervyn Storey condemned those behind the graffiti.

He said the sentiment of the graffiti is completely at odds with the welcome that arriving Ukrainian refugees have received to the area.

“This is a wanton act of vandalism at one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic locations,” he said.

“It is completely at odds with the warm welcome our local community provide to tourists from all over the world who come to see what the Dark Hedges and the North Coast have to offer.”

Mr Storey said he has recently been able to welcome refugees from Ukraine into his church community.

“It is despicable that they should have to encounter this type of behaviour glorifying Russia’s oppressive campaign of terror in their homeland.

“Our support must be with the people of Ukraine,” he said.

“I will be working closely with local authorities and the PSNI to ensure this graffiti is removed immediately and those responsible held to account.”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have been contacted for a response.