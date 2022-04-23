Questions raised over site for enterprise centre

By Suzanne Pender

WAS the “wool pulled over our eyes to get it shifted somewhere else”, asked a local councillor as the controversial topic of Bagenalstown Enterprise Centre was once again raised.

Carlow County Council has committed to building an enterprise centre for the town. However, the original site alongside the River Barrow in Bagenalstown was subsequently deemed unsuitable due to an EU habitats directive.

Cllr Arthur McDonald asked at this month’s meeting of Carlow County Council if there has been any update on Enterprise House or if an alternative site had been identified. His calls were supported by cllr Andy Gladney, who asked officials if “the wool has been pulled over our eyes to get it shifted to somewhere else”. Cllr Gladney remarked that there was already development on the site and “no particular species found”.

Director of services Michael Rainey remarked that he was “not sure of this cynicism” and reiterated the council’s “ambition” to have an enterprise centre in Bagenalstown.

Mr Rainey stated that the habitats directive may not have been in place when development had previously taken place in the area and confirmed that “half the site” previously identified was contained within an area of conservation.

The director once again stated that the council was committed to the project and was working to locate an alternative site.