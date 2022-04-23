Rubbish on rural roads and hedges across Co Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

THE continuing problem of people throwing litter on rural roads and hedgerows was discussed at the April meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

Cllr John McDonald initiated the discussion when he congratulated members of the Fighting Cocks GAA Club for carrying out a comprehensive litter pick the previous weekend but added that the problem of litter was as bad as it ever was, particularly with discarded food and wrappers from a fast-food chain.

He said that “bags and bags” of rubbish were collected in the Tullow municipal district area, even though the owners of the restaurant had staff employed to keep the area around the business clean.

“The mind boggles that our own neighbours and people that we know are doing this (littering),” he said.

Cllr John Pender said that he and his neighbours had recently cleaned up their own lane and called for more measures to be introduced to catch the culprits.

“It’s unreal! We need to get tough on this, we need cameras,” he said.

Cathaoirleach Brian O’Donoghue pointed out that even though there were bins in Hackestown playground, the place was still liable to be littered.

“We could quadruple our staff to tackle the problem, but people need to take responsibility,” he said.