What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

Leaked documents exposing the workings of the Kinahan empire, housing plans for Ukraine refugees and terminally ill patients being denied access to care are all on Ireland’s front pages this Saturday.

The Irish Times reveals through leaked documents that the Kinahan family developed an extensive trading business in a low-regulation tax-free zone in Dubai in the period after the 2016 Regency Hotel attack in Dublin, even though authorities knew the shareholders included Daniel Kinahan and Christopher Kinahan junior.

Preparations are in full swing for Ed Sheeran’s Irish tour, according to the Irish Examiner, which kicks off tonight in Dublin. The paper also reports that local authorities are to be given greater emergency powers to buy homes to house Ukrainian refugees in the coming weeks.

The Irish Daily Mail reports terminally ill patients are being denied access to a palliative care service due to a “staffing crisis” at a centre in Waterford.

Suspect Christian Brueckner has been grilled in a German jail for the first time over Madeleine McCann, according to the Irish Daily Mirror.

The Echo reports operations are to get under way today at the Port of Cork’s new €86 million container facility in Ringaskiddy – positioning Cork as an “international gateway for trade”.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph says the Stormont department that “hounded” a whistleblower out of her job for exposing animal suffering and potential fraud continues to insist that it did nothing wrong — but has paid her compensation of around £1 million (€1.2 million).

In Britain, pressure on the prime minister and a bomb threat against England footballer Harry Maguire feature on the national papers.

The Guardian and the i weekend report Boris Johnson’s position is in danger over partygate, as the threat of more fines hangs over him.

The story is also covered by The Daily Telegraph, though the paper splashes with EU analysis showing France and Germany evaded a 2014 embargo to sell £230 million in arms to Russia.

The Daily Mail says the prime minister has vowed Britain will supply Ukraine with tanks to repel the new Russian offensive.

Madeleine McCann’s parents have welcomed the news that Portuguese authorities have declared a German man a formal suspect in her disappearance, according to the Daily Mirror.

The FT Weekend reports the pound sunk to its weakest level since late 2020 on Friday amid swiftly cooling business activity.

The Independent picks up the theme, with the paper covering new figures that show the rising cost of living has led to the lowest level of consumer confidence since the 2008 financial crash.

England defender Harry Maguire received a threat that three bombs would be detonated at his home if he did not quit playing for Manchester United, says The Sun.

And the Daily Star reports a former commander of the International Space Station plans to grow “super pure” cannabis on lunar missions.